Northwest Project Grass Group plans meeting on April 10

WARREN, Pa. — The next Northwest Project Grass Group meeting will be April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Venango Conservation District Office, 4871 U.S. 322. Those interested can attend in-person or through Zoom online.

The agenda for the meeting will include a current financial report, nominations for a vice chairman of the group and a discussion of a co-sponsored April 26 free bus tour of three beef farms in Venango County as an educational field day. The educational presentation will be an overview of a working sheep grazing operation in western Pennsylvania by Tom Perkins.

To receive a Zoom link, email pennsoilrcd@wcconservation.net.