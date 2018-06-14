Pork Checkoff seeks students for social forces team

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Board is searching for the next student social forces team, with applications open through June 28 at Pork.org/socialforces.

The social forces team will be expected to advocate for pig farming using their social media accounts and #RealPigFarming. Selected students who meet defined milestones will be eligible for a $500 scholarship.

Social team

#RealPigFarming gives pig farmers, academics, youth, veterinarians and allied industry members an opportunity to discuss today’s pork production across social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Eligible students will be 18 to 23 years old, involved in the pork industry, understand the importance of pork production and have strong communication skills.

Meet

The team will be active from July through December 2018. The social forces team will gather at National Pork Board in Des Moines in September for a #RealPigFarming student social forces meeting.