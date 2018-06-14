New app offers herb facts

BETHESDA, Md. — To help consumers navigate information about popular herbs and herbal supplements, the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has launched HerbList — an app for research-based information about the safety and effectiveness of herbal products.

App

HerbList helps consumers, patients, healthcare providers, and other users to quickly access information about the science of popular herbs and herbal supplements including kava, acai, ginkgo, turmeric, and more than 50 others marketed for health purposes.

Users can access information on potential safety problems, side effects, and herb-drug interactions with additional links to resources for more information. They can also mark favorite herbs for quick recall and offline accessibility.

The app was built using NCCIH’s Herbs at a Glance, nccih.nih.gov/health/herbsataglance, a series of brief fact sheets that provide basic information about specific herbs or botanicals-common names, what the science says, potential side effects and cautions, and resources for more information.

Download

HerbList is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.