Portage County Fair swine sale results

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The junior fair auction at the Portage County Randolph Fair got underway Wednesday night, with the hogs. An announcement was made that $600,000 has been raised for the new livestock complex, to be built in time for the 2019 fair. The building will be named the Sarchione Auto Group Livestock Complex, following a $300,000 gift from the car sales company and continued support. Farm and Dairy will post additional auction results following the sale on Saturday.

Portage County Fair, 2018

HOGS

Grand champion hog: Drake Rennecker

Weight: 279 pounds Bid: $33/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group

Reserve champion hog: Lauren Lynn

Weight: 284 pounds Bid: $16/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group

Grand champion carcass hog: Logan Lynn

Weight: 172 pounds Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: Taylor Companies of Ohio; and Taylor Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Bella Procaccio

Weight: 164 pounds Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: Polen Meats

Portage County donated hog: Tyler Lenington, in support of new livestock complex

Weight: 258 pounds Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: Taylor Insurance