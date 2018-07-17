Sarchione Auto Group pledges $300,000 to Portage County Randolph Fair

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The Sarchione Auto Group has pledged $300,000 to secure naming rights to the new 22,000 square foot livestock complex at the Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds.

This new livestock building will be known as The Sarchione Auto Group Livestock Complex.

With this gift, the campaign has secured nearly $500,000 of the $800,000 goal, with plans to break ground after the completion of the 2018 fair.

“The Portage County Randolph Fair is our home fair,” said John Sarchione, CEO of the Sarchione Auto Group. “With over 1,000 kids participating in 4-H and FFA, the fair board made a very compelling case for our group’s support.”

The Portage County Randolph Fair, which sits on 150+ acres, has experienced growth in its 4-H and FFA programs and, as a result of this growth, the board of directors announced plans to tear down old livestock buildings that included show and auction rings and replace them with the a new complex.

The building construction is expected to take four to five months and the fair board plans to have it ready for the 2019 fair.

“What the Sarchione Auto Group continues to do in our community is give back,” said Project Chairman Jeff Kisamore. “This project means so much to the kids and the community. What they have done for our livestock sale, and will continue to do, is amazing.”

The Portage County Randolph Fair is in its 160th year with an annual attendance of over 150,000.

Board President Tracey Koszalka said the board was “blown away by the Sarchione gift.”

“We have never embarked on a campaign where we have requested funding from the community. The $800,000 was beyond our means, but the support from the community for this new venue has been fantastic.”

Campaign continues

Money can be pledged over a five-year period and The Portage Foundation, a 501(c) 3 tax deductible organization, is handling the pledges.

More information about the campaign and the Portage County Randolph Fair can be found at www.randolphfair.com or by calling 330-325-7476.