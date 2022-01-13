Power siting board plans three solar hearings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board has scheduled or rescheduled several local hearings for proposed solar energy projects.

A March 14, 5 p.m. hearing about Harvey Solar Project, LLC’s proposal to construct an up to 350-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bennington and Hartford townships in Licking County will be at Northridge High School, 6066 Johnstown-Utica Road, in Johnstown, Ohio.

The Harvey Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying approximately 2,630 acres. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line. More information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 21-0164-EL-BGN.

A hearing for South Branch Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct an up to 129.6 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Hancock County originally set for Jan. 26 is rescheduled for April 27, 6 p.m., at Findlay Elks Lodge #75, 900 West Melrose Avenue, in Findlay, Ohio.

The South Branch Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities located within a 700-acre project area. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line. More information on the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 21-0669-EL-BGN.

A hearing on Border Basin I, LLC’s proposal to construct an up to 120 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Cass Township in Hancock County is set for March 31, 6 p.m., at Findlay Elks Lodge #75. The Border Basin Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities located within a 1,378-acre project area.

The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line. More information on the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 21-0277-EL-BGN.

The purpose of local public hearings is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcripts will become part of the case records considered by the board. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearings and will testify in the order in which they register.

If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing. Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.