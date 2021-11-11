Public hearing set for Hancock Co. solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding South Branch Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct an up to 205-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Hancock County. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., at Findlay Elks Lodge #75, 900 West Melrose Avenue, in Findlay.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow members of the public to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing. Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

The South Branch Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying an about 1,000-acre project area. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line. More information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 21-0669-EL-BGN.