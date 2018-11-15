Public hearing set for proposed Ohio wind farm

COLUMBUS ­­— The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a hearing to allow the public to express their views about Paulding Wind Farm IV LLC’s proposal to construct a new wind-powered electric generation facility in Paulding County.

The proposed Timber Road IV Wind Farm would be situated across approximately 20,400 acres in Crane, Harrison, Paulding, Blue Creek and Benton townships.

The facility would consist of 54 potential wind turbine locations, but is not anticipated to exceed 37 turbines.

The local public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Ohio State University Extension Building, 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio.

The adjudicatory hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio offices, Hearing Room 11-D, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio.

Information about the facility is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov, case number 18-0091-EL-BGN.