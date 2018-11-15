Roundup of gardening news for Nov. 15, 2018

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA.)

Master Gardener calendar. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are selling 2019 calendars.

Calendars are $10 and are available at the Penn State Extension office, 430 Court St., New Castle, or by calling 724-654-8370.

Calendars can also be mailed for an additional $5.

The calendar has gardening tips and promotes the Master Gardener program.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Wreath workshop. Geauga County Master Gardeners will host a wreath-making workshop Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. until noon. Master Gardener Volunteer Phyllis Mihalik will show participants how to make a unique holiday wreath made of dried plants, flowers, pinecones and woody plants.

The class will be held at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the north end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

Cost is $40, supplies included; prepayment required. Call 440-834-4656 to register. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to : PO Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

Master Gardener classes. The Ohio State University Extension, Geauga County, is accepting applications for the 2019 Master Gardener Volunteer classes. The application deadline is Nov. 20, for the 2019 classes.

The training program provides a balanced, integrated practical course in plant science, including: basic botany, plant physiology, soils and soil fertility, plant disease diagnosis, integrated pest management, home lawn care, annuals, perennials, bulbs, trees and shrubs, home vegetable production, home fruit production, organic gardening, and herbs.

Interested individuals can pick up an application at the Extension office or online at http://geauga.osu.edu/program-areas/master-gardener-volunteers. Classes will be held Thursdays fro 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., February through May. The fee for the program is $200 (collected after accepted into the program). This will cover all books, materials, handouts, and travel costs for speakers.

For more information call at 440-834-4656.

