Watershed workshop for teachers set for June

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga County and Portage County soil and water conservation districts are offering the Wonders of Watersheds workshops as teacher trainings on June 24 and 26.

This summer’s workshop will take an in-depth look at the wetlands within the watersheds in Geauga and Portage counties. The workshop will explore our link to wetlands, our increasing dependency on them and ways to effectively integrate natural resources topics into the classroom. The workshops will also include outdoor investigations, hands-on activities, guest speakers, new resources and field exploration.

The workshops are open to educators of all grades and disciplines. One or two optional graduate credit hours are available through Ashland University. Registration is required by June 1. For more information, visit geaugaswcd.com/education/ or contact Gail Prunty at gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or 440-834-1122.