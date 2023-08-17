Richland SWCD honors Volunteer of the Year

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District recently held a volunteer appreciation picnic at Malabar Farm to express gratitude to its volunteers.

In addition to the picnic, Richland SWCD recognized its volunteer of the year who provides exemplary support to the district — Leonard N. Fox, of Shelby, Ohio.

To recognize Fox’s dedication to the district, a black gum tree will be planted at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at Seltzer Park in Shelby near the park’s gazebo. Fox will also be recognized at the annual celebration Sept. 7 at the Kehoe Center located in Shelby. The public is welcome to attend both events.

Fox has been volunteering with Richland SWCD since 2016. He supports the district as a precipitation monitor, and he reports his findings on the Richland SWCD website, which helps others in the county make gardening, farming and conservation decisions. He also plants and collects milkweed seeds each year and donates them to the district in the fall as part of the county-wide milkweed seed pod collection.

In addition to volunteering with Richland SWCD, Fox volunteers with the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce and is involved with the Knights of Columbus. Although he is a retired farmer, he still spends much of his time helping on the farm in the spring and fall. In his free time, he enjoys his favorite hobbies which are beekeeping, hunting and fishing. Leonard has two children and four grandchildren.

Call 419-747-8685 or go to richlandswcd.net/ to learn about volunteer opportunities and services provided by Richland SWCD.