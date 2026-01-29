Round-up of FFA news for the week of Jan. 29, 2026

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA held its annual fall fruit sale throughout October and November where it sold more than $12,000 worth of goods. Items for sale included citrus, Ohio apples, DB Yummers BBQ Sauce, Country Meat Sticks, candles, sprays, Pettisville Meats snack sticks, KSR spices and rubs, custom made buckets, different cheeses and Floridia’s Best nut selections. As part of the fruit sale, students learned how to sell the products, followed by how to sort, make and deliver these products to their customers. The money raised will help the chapter attend contests, conventions and participate in CDEs.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA members Emmy Hintz and Gavin Canskey participated in the Job Interview CDE on Nov. 6 at Bowling Green High School. Canskey placed first in his division and moved on to State Job Interview Preliminaries were he placed ninth in division five.

Delta FFA also competed in the district Food Science and Technology CDE on Nov. 6 at Bowling Green High School where its team placed sixth out of 12 teams. Team members were Jordinn Heinemann, Hunter Heinemann, Jakub Heinemann, Claire Bates and Jayda Graham.

Fourteen Delta FFA members competed in the online Ag Tech and Mechanical Systems competition on Nov. 17. Brady Murray placed fourth, Clarence Taft placed eight, Jacob Schlatter took ninth and Archer Andrews placed 10th. Overall, the chapter ranked ninth out of 60 in the state.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA and other chapters helped raise money for Toys for Cheer at ACE Hardware on Nov. 21. Chapter members stood on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon collecting money and unwrapped toy donations throughout the day. Students also served sausage/hamburger, chips and cookies/brownie in the ACE Hardware parking lot for donations. In total, Fulton County FFA chapters raised roughly $3,793.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA members spread Christmas joy by answering letters from Santa. On Dec. 1, students placed a handmade mailbox for Letters to Santa at Delta Elementary School. On Dec. 11, an FFA member picked up the box and took it back to the Ag Shop where members started writing back to kids on Dec. 15. The letters were returned to all the kids on Dec. 18 with a candy cane.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA participated in Ohio Leadership Night on Dec. 3 at Four County Career Center. Members connected with other chapters, participated in various activities and learned leadership skills. Delta FFA thanks Four County Career Center for hosting the event and providing pizza

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA participated in the Village of Delta’s annual Christmas parade on Dec. 6. by making and riding a float. Members who attended the parade were Gracyn Pelton, Melanie Wyse, Ana Gilders, Willa Rosene, Eve Smith and Olivia Siewertsen. Delta FFA thanks the Pelton Family for allowing the chapter to use their tractor and wagon.

DELTA, Ohio — Jessie Schulze, an agricultural educator at Delta High School, recently attended the 2025 National Association of Agricultural Educators Convention in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 8-12. The event brought together thousands of agricultural, career and technical educators, industry professionals and leaders committed to advancing agricultural education.

At the convention, Schulze participated in a plethora of professional development sessions, workshops and networking events designed to improve agriculture education. These sessions covered topics like agricultural technology, curriculum development, student leadership, teacher retention, work-life balance, greenhouse and food science.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA hosted its annual eighth grade recruitment on Jan. 9 at the Delta High School gym where FFA members encourage the new generation to join. Eighth graders visited stations to learn about the different areas in agriculture including animals, plants, soils, woodworking, metal working, teamwork, leadership and the history of agriculture. Kids also played games, pet animals and made paper bouquets. The event was full of surprises, including a pheasant escaping its cage and flying around the gym.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA participated in the Ohio Mission and Impact Conferences on Jan. 17 and 18 in Dublin, Ohio, where members attended sessions and participated in fun activities. The chapter attended six sessions, four sessions on Saturday and two sessions on Sunday. Members had lunch together before their sessions on Saturday and had fun at a dance party later that evening. The chapter thanks Mr. Schulze, Ms. Willitzer and Mr. Savage for driving and chaperoning.