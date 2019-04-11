Roundup of 4-H news for April 11, 2019

BURTON, Ohio — The Greener Fields 4-H Club meets once a month at the Auburn Town Hall and focuses on rabbits and poultry.

The following were elected officers: Keirstan Mesnick, president; Mary O’Neill, vice president; Jayme O’Neill, secretary; Samantha Bergansky, treasurer; Bowen Fogel, historian; and Joslyn Borah, news reporter.

• • •

COLUMBUS — Lorain County 4-H equestrian members participated in a Horse Bowl Competition at the state finals at the Ohio State University, March 30.

Junior team A; Marshall Ternes, Peter Howard, Rylee Howard and Delaney Reed earned 23rd in state.

Junior team B; Macy Paller, Jordyn Simpson, Jocelyn Wyatt and Callie Finnegan, 1st chair, placed 13th in state.

Simpson was 10th in state individually.

The senior team earned sixth in the state and made it through five rounds of competition.