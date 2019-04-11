Roundup of FFA news for April 11, 2019

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA chapter raised money for farm families in Nebraska affected by devastating floods.

The chapter collected donations from its members March 21-27, In that short span, the chapter raised $320 for the farmers.

Some of the officers went to the Tractor Supply Co., and Walmart to buy supplies such as shovels, flashlights, first aid kits, needles and syringes, and personal hygiene products. The supplies were taken to a drop-off station, where the supplies will be delivered to farmers in need.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On March 18, the West Holmes FFA chapter heard from motivational speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez.

Gonzalez inspired the 2011 New York Giants to their Super Bowl victory with his famous “ALL IN” speech to the team, which became a rally cry to win.

He was a former NCAA First Team All-American forward from Montclair State University, scoring nearly 1,400 points in his three-year career. He played in the NBA Summer League in 2007 and was offered a few professional basketball contracts, yet he turned them down in order to continue his work with at-risk youth.

The presentation was open to all West Holmes High School students.

Other activities the FFA had for All in Week were petting zoos and dress days, as well as other speakers.

There was also a career day and community day. Representatives from various professions and various community organizations and agencies came to speak to students.