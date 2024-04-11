Roundup of 4-H news for April 11, 2024

CANFIELD, Ohio — Congratulations to the 2024 Mahoning County Junior Fair Board Officers who were elected at the March meeting: President Kaleigh Williams, Vice President Grace Maltonic, Secretary/Treasurer Channing Toy, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Abbie Mellott and News Reporter Ashlynn Mason.

Members signed up to assist with the 2024 Ohio Dairy Palooza on April 20 on the Canfield Fairgrounds. The Junior Fair Board will meet again on April 18, in the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

•••

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club had a meeting March 17 at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg. Create with 4-H day was fun for everyone who attended. Community service projects included the Strasburg Lions Club sock drive in which socks were delivered to the Lions Club and distributed to several homeless shelters. During Ohio 4-H week, the club donated a gift basket to the staff at the extension office to thank them for their contributions to the 4-H community.

•••

LONDONDERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met Feb. 27 and elected officers: president, Sam Gray; vice president, Will Baird; secretary, Lexi Fehr; treasurer, Lilly Bonnell; news reporter, Emily Harris; health reporter, Nora Bonnell; safety officer, CJ Powell; and recreation, Emmalyn Fehr and Evan Miller.

•••

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H Club met April 2. Some members worked on the club’s silent auction donation. Vice president Logan Wood began the meeting with pledges, the secretary took roll call and read the previous meeting’s minutes, and the treasurer gave her report. Important meetings and clinics were announced and demonstrations followed. Quinn Sperlaza made trail mix, Weston Hoopes showed how to make deviled eggs and Kaitlynn Hoopes tie-died a shirt. The meeting wrapped up with refreshments. For more information about 4-H, call Audrey Dimmerling at 330-870-1165.