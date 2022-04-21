Roundup of 4-H news for April 21, 2022

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Natalia Kresic, a club Alumna and 2019 Mahoning County 4-H queen, was guest speaker at the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club April meeting. Natalia encouraged the members to get involved in 4-H camps and other county and state activities. She also shared she will be working as a staff member at 4-H Camp Whitewood this summer and hoped to see many of them there.

Clothing members were encouraged to sign up for the Zoom clothing clinics later this month and in May. Clothing members with sewing projects were reminded that they will be cutting out their projects at the Moser home, April 19 and April 21.

Before the meeting members decorated an Easter egg and participated in an egg roll. Winners of the contest were Gia Welsh, Allen Bettross and Grace Hall. Rangers 4-H club will meet again, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the Ellsworth Fire Hall.