Roundup of FFA news for April 21, 2022

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter held their March meeting March 21 in the commons of the school. Members participated in an Easter egg hunt before moving on to chapter business.

On April 6, the chapter helped the Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District with their annual tree sale packing at Harvest Ridge. Members went to the fairgrounds and helped sort and pack trees. They packed and sorted approximately 8,000 trees for 135 customers. The most popular tree was the Norway spruce and second white oak. Members who helped with tree packing were Gabe Averbukh, Dyllan Bender, Kalan Bowling, Maison Carter, Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Garrett Fowler, Garrett Houin, Kadan McDougale, Derek Miller, Grant Miller, Pacee Miller, Ally Ogi, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Leah Reining, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Ashley Tate and Gabby Yates.