Roundup of 4-H news for April 24, 2025

DALTON, Ohio — The Just Rite 4-H club recently held its monthly meeting. President Camryn Cody called the meeting to order, and Callie Koons seconded to bring meeting order. Secretary Case Koons did roll call, and there were 46 members were in attendance. In new business, the group voted to donate $35 for a dairy showmanship trophy. Vice president Madison Aegerter presented Cloverbud News and spoke about Superhero Training Academy Day Camp, which will be June 10-12. Demonstrations were completed by Madison Aegerter, Callie Koons, Larissa Fano, Caroline Moser, Katherine Wolfgang and Stetson Spencer. Koons, Fano, Spencer and Aegerter presented about steers while Moser and Wolfgange did a hands-on demonstration regarding CPR and AEDs. The meeting was adjourned at 7:05 p.m.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox