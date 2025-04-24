Happy home ownership

Faithful readers, or any one who has even glanced in the direction of this column recently, will know that GirlWonder has bought a house! It’s so exciting. Obviously the days leading up to closing were white knuckle anxiety because even seasoned professionals who do this daily will, apparently, send last minute requests for information that read as if this is, in fact, their first ever real estate deal ever. It seems that no matter how well prepared one is, something always comes up. You think you have dotted every “i” and crossed every “t.” Then the loan originator suddenly cannot proceed unless the buyer produces an original copy of the Magna Carta and a lock of their great-great-GREAT uncle’s hair for confirmation in the eleventh hour.

Still, the moment finally came when they had keys in hand and walked across the threshold as brand new homeowners of a very old house. They — and we — are thrilled. It’s a magnificent house and property. Sure it needs a little polishing up but it’s livable right now.

This is when the opinions come out. So many family members and friends are veteran homeowners. Of course we want to help. “Congratulations! Don’t make any fast moves!” Sure you — and your Pinterest board — have been alight with ideas since you first toured the place. You have so many plans! I suggest paint, refinishing the floors or doing things that make the existing living space more comfortable for you.

I suggest you hold off, however, on taking a sledgehammer to that bathroom or kitchen just yet. Trust me, within six months, six weeks, six days or perhaps six hours (that was our experience) SOMETHING will come up — or shut down. Something expensive. Something you don’t expect. Don’t spend all your cash on that update that you think you need. Maybe your refrigerator will blow up. Or your air conditioner runs hot, or your furnace doesn’t run at all. GirlWonder and her HandsomeHusband had to buy a refrigerator the night they closed. Their house didn’t come with one so they knew that going in.

On moving day, as she and I made yet ANOTHER drive to the store for batteries, locks and smoke alarms, I suggested she keep a running list of things they need for the house and just stop in when she passes a store that might sell those things. I also warned them to be prepared to never go to a home improvement store and spend less than $200. That’s a baseline. You can often hit four digit amounts without even trying.

Speaking of spending, as a new homeowner you will immediately start to receive calls and letters asking if you want to refinance right now, or if you are looking to immediately sell your new home. You will also receive 100,000 phone calls and mail solicitations trying to sell you insurance, pest control, gutters and other improvements. Just hang up a “No Solicitors” sign and ignore their calls.

It is important when moving to a new home to familiarize yourself with the school bus schedule, the trash pickup schedule and the mail delivery schedule. On her first day in her new-to-them home, GirlWonder discovered that Amazon GPS insists that her address is specific to the north side of her barn. I can’t say she would have looked out there for her packages had she not seen that drop off happen firsthand.

Dust

After a couple of weeks, the dust will have settled. Literally and metaphorically.

Then the utility bills start rolling in and you finally understand why your parents shut the lights off behind you and repeatedly reminded you throughout your childhood that they weren’t paying to heat and cool the whole outdoors. Welcome to home ownership! The house will begin to feel like yours. Know it. Own it. Love it. You’re here, you finally made it. Now get comfortable, shut off the lights and DO NOT SLAM that door.