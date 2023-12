HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met Dec. 5 at advisors Ken and Judy Brown’s house. The club made Christmas tree ornaments out of pine cones and other craft supplies. Vice President Logan Wood led pledges and roll call, and then Treasurer Carrie Knoedler and Secretary Sidney Casto gave a report. Wood announced old and new business. The club will cook a Christmas brunch for the Kendall home on Dec. 22.