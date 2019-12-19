Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 19, 2019

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met recently and elected officers.

Hayden Casto was elected president, with Emma Vonfeldt as vice president, Cannon Casto as secretary, Trent and Cole Ellyson as treasurers, Sidney Casto as news reporter, Colton Casto as health and safety officer and Rett Herring as recreation leader.

Members were reminded that the tags need to be on their steers by Dec. 31. The club will cook for the homeless Dec. 23.