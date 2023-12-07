Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 7, 2023

CHARDON, Ohio — The Sew Sew Sweet 4-H sewing club recently got together with Mary Brazofsky, a member of the UH Geauga Medical Center Auxiliary, to help make stockings for newborns. The sewing 4-H club has been helping Brazofsky with the stocking project since 2017.

This year, the members of the club spent an afternoon in September, tracing, cutting, pinning and sewing the stockings, so Brazofsky could take the stockings to her home for the finishing touches.

Brazofsky has been making and donating stockings for 40 years because she finds joy in giving the new babies born at Geauga Hospital a stocking to take home. Any baby born at Geauga Hospital from Dec. 1 through Christmas will receive one of her handmade stockings.