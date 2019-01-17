Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 17, 2019

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club members Emma Reph, Olivia Reph, William Reph, Isabel Schors and Alaina Courtwright were selected to serve on the 2019 Mahoning County Junior Fair Board.

They reported on the Ohio Junior Fair Conference they attended recently in Columbus.

Serving as 4-H junior camp counselors this summer will be Alaina Courtwright, Natalia Kresic, E. Reph, O. Reph and W. Reph. Natalia, Emma, Olivia and William will also be traveling to Columbus monthly to attend Ohio 4-H Teen Leader Council training and will also be assisting with judging events at the Ohio State Fair.

Club advisers introduced themselves and stated their project responsibilities.

Karen and Bob Day, Laura Jones and Robin Reph are serving on the Mahoning County Project Committee. Jones also advises youth with poultry projects and R. Reph leads the youth with rabbit projects.

Jan and Kathleen Moser are advisers on the Mahoning County Junior Fair Board. K. Moser is a Certified 4-H Master Clothing Educator and assists the members with clothing and fashion projects.

Mikki Salovich showed the 4-H flag her mom found when cleaning at her grandmother’s home. This Ranger flag was from the 1970s when Western Reserve Rangers was a saddle horse 4-H club. Mikki’s grandmother, Jean VanAuker Bright, was a member of the club then. The flag would hang in the barn where the horses were housed at the fair.

Members participated in a team-building activity during the meeting. The activity was led by Kresic with Schors and the Rephs assisting.

Teens and parents were encouraged to participate in the Ohio 4-H Teen and Volunteer Conference in Columbus in March.

New members are welcome to join Rangers 4-H club Feb. 14 when the club meets at the Ellsworth Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Youth must be 8 years old and in third grade through 18 to join a 4-H club.

Youth who are 5 and in kindergarten through second grade can join the Cloverbud group led by Amanda Butchko and Janet Majirsky by calling Butchko at 330-360-7165. Check the Facebook page (Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club) for more information about the club.