Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 20, 2022

LISBON, Ohio — Just Rite 4-H Club had a meeting Jan. 9. Club members discussed their family guide and Christmas cards for nursing homes.

Junior leaders will begin meeting Jan. 24. The royal court is set for Feb. 1. The turkey and hog quality assurance session is coming up soon, and the test outs are Feb. 16 and Feb. 21. Officer training will be Feb. 28, 6 p.m., at the extension office.

The club also voted in its officers. Ryan Irwin is the president. Sami Tubbs is the vice president. Bailey Campbell is the treasurer. Camryn Cody is the secretary. Angelina Fabiano is the news reporter.