Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 25, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Louisville Livestock Leaders 4-H club held its monthly meeting on Jan. 16.

At the meeting, the club kicked off its annual fundraiser including cheese, bratwurst, beef sticks and trail bologna. The money raised will be used for club activities and meeting supplies, bedding and decorations for the fair barns and service projects throughout the year.

The club would like to thank all the buyers from last year’s fair as well as supporters and sponsors of its fundraising efforts. Anyone who would like to place an order for cheese, brats, trail bologna or beef sticks should contact Ellie Biller at 330-257-2564. Orders are due by Feb. 10.