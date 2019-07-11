Roundup of 4-H news for July 11, 2019

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. — The Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club met July 7 to clip their market goats for the fair, which starts July 21.

At this year’s Marshall County Fair, the club plans to sell 38 pens of three market rabbits, 48 market goats and a queen-sized denim quilt at the fair. The goat and rabbits will sell at 6 p.m. July 25.

In addition, the club will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets fair week and wrapping up their cash bash fundraiser card sales.

The club will also award scholarships to several members of the club. Scholarship recipients will be announced July 25.

• • •

CLEVELAND — At the annual Geauga 4-H Advisory Field Trip, 22 children and six adults from the Granny’s Kids 4-H club went June 27 to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the Wade Oval and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The group toured the Federal Reserve Law Enforcement Training enter, the old vault at the bank and the Money Museum. Children got to print million dollar bills with their faces on them and watch a movie on the meaning of money.

After lunch at the Wade Oval, the club volunteered at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio. The group filled the monthly food boxes with 13 items for senior citizens, filling nearly 360 boxes in two hours.

Michelle May and Lisa Briggs organized the trip.

• • •

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club met June 9 at the First Lutheran Church.

The club voted to donate a trophy and plaque for the 2019 Tuscarawas County Fair, and took club pictures for the booth and barns. The next meeting will be July 21 and will include cloverbud project judging.

Club members took a tour of Dover Parkside Buehlers June 24. Employees gave a cake decorating demonstration and talked about the bakery.