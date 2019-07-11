Pennsylvania dairyman receives top Jersey award

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — David Norman, Liberty, Pennsylvania, received the American Jersey Cattle Association’s Distinguished Service Award June 29 during the association’s 151st annual meeting in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Norman has served two three-year terms as director, during which he served on the breed improvement, development and information technology/identification committees. He also chaired the finance committee while serving as a member of the joint operations committee.

For 30 years, Norman served as the secretary-treasurer of the Pennsylvania Jersey Cattle Association. He played multiple roles in the state’s hosting of three annual meetings of the U.S. Jersey Associations and served the organization as director and president.

A 1987 recipient of the Young Jersey Breeder Award, Norman has encouraged many young Pennsylvania breeders to apply for the award on the state and national levels with mentorship and support.

Norman grew up on Normandell Farms, operated by his family for over 90 years. In 1978, he went into farm partnership with his father and brother, Ernest. Today, the two brothers milk 110 cows and farm 300 acres.

Master breeder

Also at the meeting, Wilfred, Walter and Roger Owens of Owens Farms Inc., Frederic, Wis., received the Master Breeder Award. Their farm was established in 1912.

The Owens brothers have served on the Wisconsin Jersey Breeders Association board of directors, with Walter and Roger serving terms as president.

Wilfred was on the AJCA board of directors for six years where he chaired the Registration Committee.

Walter served as AJCA director and is the current vice president. He also serves on the finance and development committees.

The Owens Farms Inc. herd consists of 721 cows on test with a December 2018 actual rolling herd average of 18,970 pounds milk, 947 pounds fat and 732 pounds protein.