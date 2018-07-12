Roundup of 4-H news for July 12, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board recently held its June meeting. Karlee Banks and Jim Moore reported on a program they did with Sam Colonna and adviser Kathleen Moser, for the Berlin Ellsworth Ruritan Club.

The program detailed the many activities and responsibilities of junior fair board members, not only at the Canfield Fair but throughout the year.

Moser also announced that the Outstanding Youth Applications were due to the fair office by July 9. Upcoming activities include the set up for still project judging July 13, in the Hay and Grain Building on the fairgrounds.

The junior fair board will next meet July 19 in the Junior Fair Restuarant on the fairgrounds. There will be makeup pictures at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m.