Roundup of 4-H news for June 21, 2024

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H club met May 19 at the Geauga County Fair school building.

The meeting was focused on health and safety, and the group covered keeping safe on the farm and keys to keeping a barn and animals safe.

Additionally, six members made presentations at the meeting. Mason Adams presented his poster on daily hair care in swine. James Hall presented on duck showmanship. Elizabeth O’Dell presented on parts of a duck. Logan Workman presented on pig diseases.

The club also discussed Camp Whitewood and breeds of different animals and their differences.