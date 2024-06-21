Roundup of FFA news for June 21, 2024

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held its annual banquet on May 10 at Harvest Ridge.

Top awards. Special recognition was given to Derek Miller, DeKalb Award; Maren Drzazga, Outstanding Senior Award; Jenna Sheldon and Andi Schuch, Outstanding Junior Award; Claire Drzazga, Star Chapter Farmer; Madison Ringwalt, Outstanding Sophomore Award; Shane Lorentz, Star Greenhand; Landrie Croskey, Outstanding Freshman Award.

State degrees. State Degree recipients were Gabe Averbukh, Keith Hawkins, Casey Ogi, Andi Schuch, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Colby Long, Torrie Savage, Jenna Sheldon, Garrett Fowler, Alex Pringle, Ian Barr, Miley Snow, Alexa Tate, Quentin Vehrs, Gabby Yates and Tyler Zimmerly.

Community awards. The chapter also recognized community members who helped throughout the year. Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Scott Pringle and Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Schlauch. Distinguished service awards were given to Drzazga Livestock, Mandy Taylor, Ag-Pro Wooster, Lori Pringle, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Schuch, Dawn Miller, Jayme Pennell and Emily Schmitz. An Honorary State Degree was presented to Janessa Hill. The chapter also recognized camp scholarship donors, including Bill Flinner, Lang Vue Farms, Holmes County SWCD, Killbuck Savings Bank, Uhland Farms, Rhode IGA Super Center, Tate Farms, Arlie Rhode, Millersburg Electric, Commercial and Savings Bank, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Uhl, Sweet Breeze Farms, Hi Hills Dairy, Sue Overholt, Bunker Hill Cheese, Sue Banbury and Millersburg Tire Service, and handed out certificates of appreciation to several others.

Other awards. Ian Barr and Jenna Zimmerly received the record-keeping award. The members with the highest GPAs in each class included freshmen Shane Lorentz and Emmy Miller; sophomores Dylan Sours and Madison Ringwalt; juniors Ian Barr, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon and Garrett Fowler; seniors Bree Pringle and John Maloney. Wyatt Schlauch and Becca Schuch each received a Bayer Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship. The top ten salesmen included John Maloney, 10th; Keith Hawkins, ninth; Shane Lorentz, eighth, Ian Barr, seventh; Benjamin Forrer, sixth; Brianna Poventud, fifth; Miley Snow, fourth; Derek Miller, third; Jenna Sheldon, second, and Top Salesmen Andi Schuch. The state proficiency finalists were Bree Pringle, fourth in Equine Entrepreneurship; Ian Barr, second in Equine Entrepreneurship; Garrett Houin, third in Equine Placement and first in Environmental Science and Natural Resources; John Maloney, third in Ag Services; Laina Croskey, second in Ag Services; Tyler Zimmerly, second in Forest Management and Products; Maren Drzazga, third in Diversified Livestock, and Derek Miller, fourth in Beef Entrepreneurship.

Chapter superlatives. This year’s chapter superlative winners included Chapter Clown: Hayden Smith, Chapter Mom and Dad: Andi Schuch and Garrett Fowler, Chapter Redneck: Quentin Vehrs, Teacher’s Pet: Wyatt Schlauch, Most Likely to Become a National Officer: Andi Schuch, FFA Week Spirit Award: Derek Miller, Person Who Gives Chen the Most Grey Hairs: Quentin Vehrs, Biggest Procrastinator: Carson Horn, Most Likely to Never Leave Holmes County: Keith Hawkins, Most Likely to Become a Livestock Judge: Wyatt Schlauch and Most Likely to Forget their Official Dress: Hanna Bruce and Easton Uhl.

New officers. The new officers that were installed are President Andi Schuch, Vice President Alex Pringle, secretary Garrett Fowler, treasurer Shane Lorentz, reporter Jenna Sheldon, historian Blake Patterson, sentinel Logan Van Dalen and student advisor Gabby Yates.