Roundup of 4-H news for June 23, 2022

BURTON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club held a meeting May 22 at Munson Town Hall. Advisers gathered members and held meetings for each species. During the business meeting, the club discussed that they would start donating to the Geauga Hunger Task Force. They also talked about changes in fair rules and important upcoming dates.

The cloverbud members led the club in the 4-H pledge at the end of the meeting. The next meeting will be June 26 at Munson Town Hall.