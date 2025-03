HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met on March 4 where students watched demonstrations by Lucas and Ella Zethenbauer. Lucas exhibited how to handle and show a rabbit, and Ella demonstrated how to make slime. The meeting finished with snacks donated by club members. For information about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-879-1165.

