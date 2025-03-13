Reader thinks Farm and Dairy offers something for everyone

Dear Editor:

I’d like to compliment you for many of your columns on subjects that cannot be found in other media. Judith Sutherland’s column always makes me feel good. Tami Gingrich answers many questions about the natural world that I never thought to ask.

In particular, Alan Guebert’s Farm and Food File is so useful, featuring factual data on farming matters. He is obviously a traditional journalist who double checks to confirm the veracity of what he writes. With the advent of social media, there are too many other “writers” who offer opinions based on flimsy “facts,” and it’s nice to have a reliable source like Alan who knows what he’s talking about. I especially like that he is not intimidated when writing about a topic with political overtones, and is willing to “call a spade a spade” and speak truth to power, even when his logical conclusions may be contrary to popular viewpoints.

Thank you so much for continuing to offer these and other valuable columns.

Doug Bletcher

Russell, Ohio