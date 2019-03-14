Roundup of 4-H news for March 14, 2019

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H club met March 5 at the North Benton Presbyterian Church.

Members were reminded project books need to be paid for in advance, and that Camp Whitewood camperships are available, but an essay must be written to be eligible.

Club members will be filling Easter eggs March 19 and will count toward community service hours.

During the meeting, Emmi McCracken gave an origami finger fox demonstration. Tommy Kemp gave a mastitis report, and Kearstin Rummel gave a report on the impact of good nutrition.

Jackson Metts gave a PTO safety report, and Rummel also gave a report on wearing helmets.

It was announced the small exotic animal fun show is May 18 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The next meeting is March 19 at 7 p.m. at the North Benton Presbyterian Church.

BELOIT, Ohio — Mahoning County’s new Next Generation 4-H club met March 3 to elect officers.

Elected were Kyle Day, president; Larissa Fano, vice president; and Stella Zippay, secretary-treasurer.

Members signed the club constitution and bylaws.

They also brought items for the club’s basket donation to the county’s endowment dinner and auction in April, and completed all enrollment and project selection paperwork.

Order forms were distributed for the club’s garden vegetable plant sale fundraiser, which runs through April 6.

The club will also plant and grow pumpkins for sale in the fall.

Members voted to have mandatory participation events instead of collecting dues, and went over those events.

Each member must also do a demonstration at a club meeting.

Kyle Day, Morgan Day and Stella Zippay reported on sessions they attended at the county quality assurance training March 2.

Adviser Olivia Myers presented a program on the 4-H pledge and what the four Hs mean.

The next meeting is April 7 at the Damascus Fire Station.