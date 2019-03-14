Michigan fruit growers approve referendum

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s apple, cherry, peach and plum producers have approved a referendum to continue the Michigan Tree Fruit Research & Development Program.

The program will continue for an additional five years, beginning April 1, 2019, and ending March 31, 2024.

Michigan tree fruit may be assessed at a maximum rate of $2.50 per ton for apples sold, $2 per ton for peaches sold and $4.50 per ton for plums sold.

Seventy percent of producers representing 81 percent of the fruit produced voted yes.

Thirty percent of producers representing 19 percent of the fruit produced voted no.

Fifty percent approval of the voting producers representing more than 50 percent of the production was required for the program to continue.