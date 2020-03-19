Roundup of 4-H news for March 19, 2020

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — Members of Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club met March 1 to sew pillowcases. Delany Crytzer, Lilly Hepburn, Avery Mountain and Caylee Selley made pillowcases.

Natalia Kresic will represent Mahoning County and the state of Ohio in leadership at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia, from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 this year.

4-H clothing members met in Boardman March 8 to select a pattern, fabric and notions for their 2020 4-H Fashion Projects. Ava Dickerhoof was welcomed as a new member to the club. Members will cut out their projects late in April with adviser Kathleen Moser.

Families were reminded that clothing projects should be completed before the July 15 Clothing Judging Event and Style Revue.