Roundup of 4-H news for March 5, 2020

BEACH CITY, Ohio — The Green Valley 4-H club held its first meeting of the year at the Beach City Grange.

New officers were elected: Bailey Poths, president; Emily Essig, vice president; Miranda Ruegg, secretary; Matt Wentling, treasurer; Ila Warstler, news reporter; Bill Kegley, health and safety officer; Sky Rittenhouse, historian; Anthony McCracken, recreation leader; and Jacob Postlewaite, community service officer.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 9.

• • •

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County Junior Leaders 4-H club held its monthly meeting Feb. 24.

The club will color Easter eggs at the Fleming House April 6 and worked the Kiko Auction Feb. 29.

The team of officers are as follows: Isaac Thompson, president; Megan Chludzinski, vice president; Rachel Thompson, secretary; Addison Bettura, treasurer; Shelby Kornbau, reporter; Maggie Cope and Emma Hillard, recreation.

• • •

SALESVILLE, Ohio — The Salesville Stitch Stock 4-H club met Feb. 29 at the Salesville Church of Faith. The club elected its 2020 officers.

Katelynn Tindall was elected the president, Olivia N. was elected vice president, Kylee Roe was elected secretary and treasurer, Carlye Roe was elected news reporter, Karalynn Tindall and Vanessa Tracy were elected to lead recreation and Gracye Roe, Carlye Roe and Delanie Roe were elected to lead community service.

The club also learned proper ways to wash their hands and handed out 4-H books for the year.

The next meeting will be March 28. The club plans to discuss skillathon topics.