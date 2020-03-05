Roundup of FFA news for March 5, 2020

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA hosted a Feed-a-Farmer lunch Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At least 90 farmers attended.

In years past, the group hosted a breakfast, but decided to try a lunch this year. Many farmers gave feedback and said they preferred the new lunch over the old breakfast.

• • •

CONVOY, Ohio — The Crestview FFA recently held their FFA week events. For eighth grade recruitment Feb. 12, eighth graders visited the agriculture department and rotated through stations including classroom, engines, welding and a petting zoo.

The community lunch was Feb. 19. About 100 community members attended and socialized with the FFA members. Members gave a presentation showcasing some of the events they had throughout the year.

The final event for the week was a staff appreciation breakfast. Members brought in food and arrived at 6 a.m. to being cooking breakfast for staff from all three buildings. They fed about 60 staff members.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA chapter competed in the District 3 Ag Sales contest Feb. 24 at Northwestern High School. Jadeyn Berry, Dugan McLaughlin, Desiree Smith and Brock Tegtmeier all participated.

The team placed second overall in the district, with Smith placing first, Tegtmeier second, Berry third and McLaughlin fifth individually. The team will be advancing to the state contest March 5 at the Marysville National Guard Training and Community Center.

The chapter also celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 18-21, with a pajama day, a jersey day and a farmer day. The last day of the week was FFA Pride Day. Members also served breakfast to faculty and staff at the high school that morning and had a school assembly that day.

The assembly included competitions between grade levels, including a pedal tractor race, a frozen t-shirt contest and milk chugging.

Throughout the week, students in the school were encouraged to donate money to require a staff member of the students’ choice to kiss a piglet. The students in the school raised nearly $207, with the FFA chapter matching that for a total of $414. This balance will be donated to the Grocery Bag Ministry.

• • •

BELMONT, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter was represented by 13 members at the Union Local High School FFA Lock-in on Feb. 22-23.

The training is made up of six different leadership sessions to including personal, mental, emotional, physical, social and lifelong growth. It fulfills a requirement for the state degree,

Along with mandatory requirements, students also had fun with other FFA chapters in square dancing, line dancing, dodgeball and an ice cream party.