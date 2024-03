CANFIELD, Ohio – Growing Traditions 4-H Club met on Feb. 4 for their regular monthly meeting. Members were reminded of the county enrollment deadline of March 15. They also made various valentines for local hospice patients and reviewed their projects for the year. Cloverbuds learned the 4-H pledge and made special valentines.

New members are welcome at upcoming meetings. For more information contact Growing Traditions 4-H Club Head Advisor Sara Greier at saragreier@gmail.com.