Roundup of 4-H news for May 17, 2018

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders & Feeders 4-H club met April 22. Members voted to partner with a food drive and help provide donations for the Geauga Hunger Task Force.

Jacob Grinstead brought his rabbit and demonstrated showmanship for rabbits. The Cloverbuds welcomed Kelli Briggs as a new adviser.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — The 4-H Junior Camp counselors led the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club in the singing of camp songs when the club met for the May meeting.

The counselors also did a promotional presentation for 4-H Junior Camp at 4-H Camp Whitewood from July 9-15 for youth ages eight to 13.

Adviser Robin Reph explained the criteria for getting a camp scholarship and passed out forms to the members.

Health Leaders gave reports on eating and E. coli bacteria.

Autumn Reed explained ways to eat healthy and how to avoid eating disorders. Collin Meehan advised ways to prevent getting an E. coli infection and what symptoms to watch for.

Members were reminded Mahoning County 4-H public speaking contests will be June 19 at the OSU Extension office in Canfield from 5-9 p.m.

Members can do a demonstration, an illustrated talk, a health and safety speech or skit, and they can also participate in the 4-H Pledge and What 4-H Means to Me presentations.

Sign-up sheets were passed around to participate in the Berlin Center Memorial Day Parade May, 27, at the Berlin Township Fire Departmant at 2 p.m. and the Canfield Fourth of July Parade, July 4.

Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club will meet again June 14. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.

• • •

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington County 4-H Clubs collected 6,900.5 pounds of food and supplies for the Washington County Food Bank.

Fifteen 4-H clubs donated food April 21, at the Washington County Fairgrounds during the Ag Days event. They collected can goods, cleaning products and other food items.

4-H members and 4-H leaders donated their time to sort items during the day.

The 4-H clubs who collected for the food bank were: Hickory Ag, 1,766.5 pounds; Heart & Home, 1,274.5 pounds; Chrome Clovers, 724.5 pounds; Ten Mile, 637 pounds; Vankirk Friendship, 595 pounds; Sunni Bell, 403.5 pounds; Building Tomorrows Leaders, 346 pounds;

Rabbit Habit, 278.5 pounds; Crossroads, 276 pounds; Golden Hoofs, 210 pounds; Pike Run, 110.5 pounds; 4 Leaf, 79.5 pounds; Animal Antics, 62 pounds; Buffalo Ag, 22 pounds; East Finley Lucky Clovers, 16 pounds; 4-H Social Dinner Dance, 99 pounds.

Cash donations of $175 came from Buffalo Ag and Sunni Bell.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef & Swine club met April 22, at the Burton Fairgrounds in the School Building. Members discussed a community service project, barn decorations for fair, and buyer’s gifts for the auction.

The club discussed donating to Family A-Fair and ordering club T-shirts designed by a club member. Members also discussed beef and swine educational topics, upcoming optional beef shows, and the 4-H zoo.

The next meeting is May 20, at 4 p.m., at the school building. Contact Nancy Wetzel with any questions at 440-286-8671.

• • •

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Granny’s Kids 4-H Club met May 6 at Lynn Kitko’s house in Chagrin Falls. Club members learned to cook with goat’s milk and made fudge, fresh milk goat cheese, and vanilla ice cream-in- a-bag.

A member shared a health tip illustrating why you should keep an animal’s water clean. Members received their project books.

Upcoming events include the Western Reserve Dairy Goat show May 19 and 20, at the Geauga County Fairgrounds. The next meeting is May 20 at 7 p.m.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Capriculturists 4-H Club met April 23. There were 17 members present.

Members talked about the endowment dinner, and donated a basket put together by Kim Smith. Bill and April Mellott also donated an item for the silent auction.

The advisers sponsored a table at the dinner and also supported the dinner by bidding and purchasing items.

In new business, members discussed service projects, including a project to donate books to an autism center.

The fun show at the Canfield Fair will take place June 9. The club talked about the ADGA national show that takes place June 23-29 at the Ohio State fairgrounds.

For members taking a packing project, adviser Joe Fagnano said there will be a hike to train the animals, May 19, at the Beaver Township nature preserve. Aeris and Auron Reid did a safety report on being safe while playing sports.

Adviser Bill Mellott gave a hands-ondemonstration on how to trim goat hooves.