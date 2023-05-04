Roundup of 4-H news for May 4, 2023

GEAUGA, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club met April 16. Members are beginning to pick out swine, lamb and goat projects for the Geauga fair and presented projects about swine structure and external beef parasites.

During the meeting, the club learned about basic first aid. The junior fair theme this year is tropical nights under grandstand lights.

Ben Joles presented about the opportunities of attending 4-H camp in June.

The beef, swine, goat and lamb students reviewed retail and wholesale cuts of their animals.