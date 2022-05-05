Roundup of 4-H news for May 5, 2022

FREEPORT, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club meet April 27, 7 p.m., at the Antrim Firehouse. Club members discussed the up-coming SOPHA Sale concession fundraiser and signing up to work the sale. Livestock project members were reminded about tag dates.

A health report was given by Lexi Fehr about the different amounts of sugar in your drinks. A demonstration was given by Hattie Waren about healthy habits in the kitchen. Paul Morrison talked about safety around goats. An Easter egg hunt was enjoyed by the club members. The next meeting will be May 10, 7 p.m., at the Antrim Firehouse.

• • •

NAVARRE, Ohio — At 7 p.m. April 11, the Green Valley 4-H Club held its third meeting of the year, called to order at the Beach City Grange by club president Addy Brenner and advisers Bob and Gloria Wentling and Mrs. Kegley. The meeting began with roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, 4-H pledge, treasurer’s report and the reading of the minutes (all of which were approved).

The club then went over old and new business, which primarily consisted of committee reports, the quality assurance meeting on March 29 for livestock projects, and other statements, including the announcement that the state did not accept the club’s tax exempt form. The club went over fair booth decorations, and plans for community service projects.

Community service projects this year will include collecting food at Belloni’s in Brewster, and planting flowers and flags at select memorials and cemeteries around our area. Project books were handed out to all participating members.