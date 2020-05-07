Roundup of 4-H news for May 7, 2020

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — Village Varieties 4-H club held an online Zoom meeting April 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting, attended by over 20 members, was run by President Alexis Pierce. Due to COVID-19, a few recent meetings have been canceled. More online meetings are being planned. Dates and links can be found in club members’ emails and on the Village Varieties Facebook page.

There will be a drive through at the North Benton Church for project books.

May 19 and May 28, both at 6-8 p.m., are the planned virtual quality assurance makeups. 4-H’ers must show their faces and sign in on the Zoom meeting.

Horse Symposium was canceled, so all planning on taking a horse to the fair must complete the equistep safety training course.

Village Varieties has the 9 a.m. time frame for drive through tagging May 16. 4-H’ers will be given tags in a bag for swine, lambs and market goats that they must tag themselves. Market projects must have photos submitted by June 1. Forms can be found on mcjrfair.com. Those who meet in August for pictures will still do so.

June 1 is also when market animals get tagged, and is the last day for horse project change. All fair paperwork and entry sheets can be found on Facebook and mcjrfair page.

At the meeting, Remington Jones gave a devotion. Lance Myers gave a health report on staying hydrated. Austin Pierce and Emmy McCracken gave safety reports on cattle blocking your path and hiking safety. Steven McCracken, Gemma Kerns and Alexis Pierce gave demonstrations on how to make a heating pad, how to tack a horse in a cross tie and how to tie a slipknot on a cow halter.

• • •

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H club has been having meetings over Zoom. Although the club can’t meet in-person due to COVID-19, club members are still seeing each other virtually and showing off their animals to each other over the app.

In the club’s most recent meeting, members discussed project books, ordering poultry, market goat tagging, king and queen applications and quality assurance. The next meeting, which will also be virtual, will be May 24.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville Boys and Girls 4-H club had a virtual meeting through zoom on April 26.

President Cadin Spreng called the meeting to order. Advisers Kendra Carnegie and Kelly Hahn gave information about upcoming dates for various animal projects are due. Some 4-H activities are on hold at this time.

Kathy Blackford, Ashland County Extension officer, was also part of the meeting. She informed the 4-Hers that there are 20 stay-at-home projects that can be downloaded.

The members discussed their group project, “My Hands for Larger Service.”

The next meeting is May 13.