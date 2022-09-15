Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 15, 2022

BURTON, Ohio — This year at the Geauga County Fair, Sew Sew Sweet 4-H club participated in the parade for the 200th-year celebration. The no-sew blankets were handed out to veterans that served our country.

The club worked the milkshake booth on Labor Day at the fair. This is a fundraiser for money for the club, which helps purchase fabric for no-sew blankets. Club members participated in the style show during the fair, where they modeled their projects for the year.

Next, the club will be sewing stockings for the newborn babies at Geauga Hospital. Congratulations to the 2022 King and Queen, the court and the princes and princesses. Also a special congratulations to the princess Allie Johnson, of the Sew Sew Sweet 4- H club.