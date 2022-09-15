Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 15, 2022

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

Bulb sale. Historic Zoar Village’s Annual Fall Bulb Sale is taking orders now through Oct. 1. All proceeds go toward the historic site’s educational programming, operations and restoration of museum buildings.

There is a wide selection of bulbs for daffodils, tulips, crocuses, irises, lilies and hyacinths. Bulbs are priced at $13 with a special “the works” package of 75 bulbs for $52. Mums in 8-inch pots are available for $10 each. Mum colors vary and cannot be guaranteed. To see the selection and order online, visit dutchmillbulbs.com/zoar-community-association.

You can request a brochure instead by calling 330-874-3011, emailing zoarinfo@historiczoarvillage.com or visiting the Zoar Store Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Online orders will be delivered directly to the home, and shipping costs apply. Orders via brochure must be picked up at the Zoar Store in mid- to late-October. Mums are only available for pickup; they cannot be shipped to the home.