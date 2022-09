BURTON, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H Club members won awards in the goat, hog, rabbit and small animal shows at the Great Geauga County Fair. The club also sold out all of its flavors of goat milk fudge, selling a record amount of fudge in four days. The club’s next meeting will be its Halloween party Oct. 23.

