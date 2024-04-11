Roundup of FFA news for April 11, 2024

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Nine members of the Black River FFA Chapter competed in the poultry, general livestock and equine management contest on March 23 at the State Spring Career Development Events at the Ohio State Exposition Center in Columbus.

In the equine management event, Rylee Howard, a middle school member, placed 14th overall individually.

In the general livestock competition, Addison Flynn participated in the high school category, while Emma Macfarlane and Leah Coffman competed in middle school division. The following team members participated in the poultry judging contest: Layne Lawhon Emma McCann, Ridge Martin, Peter Howard and Gianni Bonidie.

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA participated in the state spring skills contest March 23 in Columbus, ith teams participating in the equine contest and general livestock judging contests.

Seven high school members and three middle schools members of the Norwayne FFA also took part in the state dairy judging contest at the Spring Dairy Expo in Columbus March 28. The high school team consisted of Kya Csapo, Parker Widmer, Morgan Wiles, Jayla Winkler, Caleb Haynes, Brianna Jentes and Zavier Wenninger participating. The middle school team received 4th overall with team members Grace Hulse, Mia Snyder and Casee Schaffer.