Roundup of FFA news for April 12, 2018

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter held lunch with the Easter Bunny, March 15, to support Dan and Emily Whiting and their baby Charlotte. The afternoon included crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Items were donated from local members and businesses from the community to be raffled.

FFA member Emily Finley completed her Agriscience Fair project titled Psychological Correlation Between a Foods Color, Taste, and Flavor. She was selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the social science category and will be competing at state convention May 3.