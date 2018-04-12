Scholarship helps those with diabetes

STRUTHERS, Ohio — The Thomas J. Seefred Trust will award scholarships up to $3,000 each to college students between 18-25 who are suffering from juvenile diabetes.

The college student must be working toward a bachelor’s degree at an accredited junior college, college or university. Current high school students are not eligible.

This scholarship is open to Ohio residents with preference given to applicants from Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. All scholarships will be based on academic promise, personal statement, recommendations and financial need.

Applications can be printed from the trust’s website at www.seefredtrust.org. Scholarship applications must be postmarked by May 1.

For more information, contact Karen Leetch at 330-540-3551.