Roundup of FFA news for April 18, 2024

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Kirsten Boreman, Kaylee Cherry and Jamison Gilbert represented Northwestern-Wayne FFA in the Ohio Dairy Cattle Handlers Career Development Event at the at the Spring Dairy Expo on March 28.

Boreman placed second and Cherry placed fifth, qualifying for the Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA competed in the Dairy Cattle Judging state competition on March 28. The members that participated in this CDE this year were Kace Hixson, Kaleb Badger, Chet McNeil, Kade Tegtmeier, Jake Howman, Jacoby Gilbert and Grady Ellerbrock.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On March 25, Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter hosted a Spring Fun Night that was filled with ice cream and games at the high school.

Senior FFA member Kaleb Badger organized the event. The members who attended included Brooke Hershey, Kaleb Badger, Kade Tegtmeier, Jacoby Gilbert, Jack Morris, Vikki Aicone, Tim Spencer, Arian Means, Kaylee Cherry, Sophia Morris, Alivia Welch, Lucas Mooney, Emilie Ott, Arianna Pettry, Arianna Oring, Kyleigh Collins, Keaton Harris, Triston Flinn, Allie Wellert, Colton Mark and Corbin Chanay.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA hosted the second annual Hammer Time Livestock Clinic on March 16 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

This year there were over 135 attendees who attended informational sessions about sheep by Madison Banbury of Banbury Hayhurst Livestock, hogs by Garrit Sproull of G&S Swine, goats by Logan Svonavec of Svonavec Livestock and cattle by Dalton Black of County Line Farm. Additionally, quality assurance was provided after lunch for those that participated in the cattle clinic

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland FFA Middle School Milk Quality and Products team finished their contest season by claiming first place in Ohio.

Leading up to the state contest, the team competed at the Mount Gilead, Marysville, Miami Trace and Ashland invitationals competing against both middle and high school teams. At the Mount Gilead Invitational, the team placed third. At the Marysville Invitational, the team placed fourth. At the Ashland Invitational, the team placed eighth. At the Miami Trace Invitational, the team placed second out of the middle school teams.

During the state contest at the Ohio Expo Center where the team placed first, Hannah McNaull placed first, Gwenyth Miller placed second, Sydney Spellman placed fourth, Brandon Keiser placed fifth, Paelyn Wilson placed ninth and Kaley Stoffer placed 10th.

Other middle school team members who excelled through the season included Thomas O’Toole and Jaxton Geer.

The middle school team and top individual placer, Hannah McNaull, will be recognized on May 3 at the fourth general session of the Ohio FFA Convention. The session starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of West Holmes FFA took their greenhand quizzes and farm business management exams on Feb. 13.

The greenhand team placed 63rd in Ohio. The team consisted of Keston McKinney, Carson Horn, Benjamin Forrer, Shane Lorentz, Landrie Croskey, Saige Krownapple, Carmen Burgett, Easton Uhl, Nathan Sprang, Emma Mittman, Dylan Sours, Logan Horn, Cara McMillen, Emberlyn Miller, Jenna Brumme, Leland Landaw, Rainbow Haudenschild, Maverick Saxton, Colton Leyda, Gretchen Weaver, William Patten, Jordan Long and Steven Grandstaff.

The farm business management team placed 65th in the state. The consisted of Maren Drzazga, Bree Pringle, Alex Pringle, Drake Yoder and Gabe Averbukh.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held its March meeting on March 18. Members participated in an Easter egg hunt during the meeting and a family potluck style meal was served.

During the meeting, along with other chapter business, West Holmes FFA approved Mr. Dodd for the Honorary American Degree, Janessa Hill for the Honorary State Degree, the Schlauchs and Mr. Pringle for the Honorary Chapter Degree and Lori Pringle, Dawn Miller, the Schuch’s, Ag Pro Wooster, Drzazga Livestock, Jayme Pennell and Mandy Taylor for the Distinguished Service Award.